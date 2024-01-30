Are NJ colleges worth it? How much money our graduates earn

A new study has revealed New Jersey as the state with the third highest-earning college graduates, who average an annual salary of $58,904 four years after leaving college.

If you’re like me, you probably assumed that Princeton grads led the way with income, but, no. Graduates of the Stevens Institute of Technology were the biggest earners in the state, with an average annual salary of $94,319. That’s a nice wage, but their skills are in demand.

Higher education research group DegreeChoices examined the latest College Scorecard data on the median earnings of college students working and not enrolled four years after completing their degree in 2022.

Data was gathered on over 5,500 institutions that predominantly offered four-year degrees before being aggregated by state and ranked based on the states with the highest average earnings.

New Jersey is one of five northeastern states to be named among the top 10 states with the highest-earning college graduates. With an average of $58,904, graduates who studied at New Jersey colleges are the third highest earning in the entire country.

Massachusetts topped the study with the highest average earnings of any state in the country. Students who studied at Massachusetts institutions averaged an annual salary of $59,862 four years after leaving college.

You might think Harvard would have the highest salary four years after graduation, but it is not. Those previously enrolled at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) were the biggest earners in the state, securing a huge average annual salary of $129,392.

Connecticut and California are third and fourth, respectively.

