☑️ A junior Old Bridge High School wrestler was left partially paralyzed after a legal pin

☑️ Doctors found her spinal cord displaced

☑️ A fundraiser and GoFundMe campaign are underway to help with medical expenses

OLD BRIDGE — A female high school wrestler was left partially paralyzed during a match on Saturday.

Old Bridge High School coach John Post wrote on his Facebook page that junior Ardiana Maria did not get up after being pinned during the final match of the day against Perth Amboy. Ardiana told a trainer she was in severe neck pain and could not move her arms or legs.

Ardiana was taken to a hospital, where doctors determined her spinal cord had been displaced, leaving nerves dangerously compressed. According to Post, she underwent neck surgery that allowed her to regain movement in her arms, but not her legs. A second surgery was scheduled to stabilize her neck and improve her comfort.

Post told NJ.com the injury was a freak accident and stressed that the pin was legal. Ardiana is also a multi-sport athlete who plays field hockey and lacrosse for Old Bridge.

A GoFundMe campaign created to help with medical expenses says Ardiana was raised by a single mother who has always supported her athletic goals and passions.

🔗 Trump signs bill to end partial government shutdown, setting stage for next fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed a roughly $1.2 trillion government funding bill Tuesday that ends the partial federal shutdown that began over the weekend and sets the stage for an intense debate in Congress over Homeland Security funding.

The president moved quickly to sign the bill after the House approved it with a 217-214 vote.

“This bill is a great victory for the American people,” Trump said.

The vote Tuesday wrapped up congressional work on 11 annual appropriations bills that fund government agencies and programs through Sept. 30.

Passage of the legislation marked the end point for one funding fight, but the start of another. That’s because the package only funds the Department of Homeland Security for two weeks, through Feb 13, at the behest of Democrats who are demanding more restrictions on immigration enforcement after the shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal officers in Minneapolis.

💲1,000 jobs and nearly $1B in investments hang in the balance

💲$205M frozen as shutdown politics collide with NJ’s biggest transit project

💲A lawsuit seeks to release already approved funds suspended by President Trump

New Jersey and New York took the Trump administration to court Monday, filing a breach-of-contract lawsuit aimed at unlocking federal money frozen for the Gateway Tunnel project.

The lawsuit, filed by the Gateway Development Commission, seeks the immediate release of $205 million that Congress already approved but the federal government has refused to pay.

The GDC is the public authority formed by New Jersey and New York to oversee the construction of the new tunnel and the rehabilitation of the 106-year-old North River Tunnel used by 200,000 daily commuters.

A spending package approved by the House on Tuesday afternoon includes $700 million in funding for the Gateway project but it does not solve the immediate problem of keeping the project going long-term.

The GDC argues the funding freeze is illegal and politically motivated, saying the president does not have the authority to block money Congress specifically designated for the project.

President Donald Trump terminated the funding at the start of the October government shutdown, and federal agencies later suspended payments, effectively stalling progress on the tunnel.

The GDC said at its Jan. 27 board meeting that all available sources and credit have been exhausted. The lawsuit seeks to release the funds that have already been approved.

🚨Gov. Sherrill says ICE agents without warrants are putting communities on edge

🚨Video of an agent saying he doesn't need a warrant got a sharp response

🚨 Four arrests in New Brunswick by ICE are confirmed

ICE activity across New Jersey over the weekend prompted a blistering response from Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who accused federal immigration agents of acting like a “secret police force” and operating outside constitutional limits.

The governor’s remarks followed reports of arrests in Jersey City, Hoboken and New Brunswick, including detentions on NJ Transit light rail trains and platforms.

The controversy escalated after a video recorded by Jersey City Councilman Jake Ephros showed a partially masked ICE agent refusing to explain his actions at a light rail station.

When Ephros asked whether the agent had a warrant, the agent replied:

“We don’t need a warrant, bro. Stop getting that in your head.”

Sherrill responded directly on social media.

“We still follow the Constitution here in New Jersey, bro. Get that into your head,” she wrote.

In an interview with News 12, Sherrill went further, saying the agent’s response reflected behavior more commonly associated with authoritarian regimes.

“That is someone who believes they are part of a secret police force,” Sherrill said, accusing ICE agents of swearing loyalty to the president rather than the Constitution.

She rejected claims that ICE can legally operate without warrants in New Jersey.

During her confirmation hearing in the state senate, Gov. Mikie Sherrill's pick to be attorney general vowed to prosecute ICE agents she believes have violated state law.

Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport was pressed on the issue by state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union. Bramnick asked Davenport if she believed "beyond a reasonable doubt" there was a violation of state law, would she bring prosecution.

Davenport was firm in her response. "If the facts and the law supported it, there’s nothing that would limit that. Yes."

Earlier in her testimony, Davenport did say she believes "The overwhelming amount of officers and people who are wearing a badge are doing the right thing." However, she clarified "there are those who do not, and it’s our job to make sure that we hold those folks accountable."

The issue of prosecuting ICE agents is a tricky one.

Federal law enforcement officers have broad immunity under the Supremacy Clause while acting within the scope of their duties.

However, they are still subject to state prosecution if their actions are believed to be unlawful or go beyond the scope of their duties.

