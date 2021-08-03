VINELAND — The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office is investigating what appeared to be a murder-suicide at a Quality Inn on Monday.

In a release shared on Facebook, prosecutors said Vineland police were called to the hotel on West Landis Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, and located a vehicle in which a 41-year-old woman was deceased from gunshot wounds.

Subsequently, a 44-year-old male was found deceased along a wooded fence line, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to prosecutors.

Neither person was identified by name in Monday night's release, and no further information was given out at that time.

The Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Vineland Police Department have termed the incident an "apparent murder-suicide," and are continuing a joint investigation.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

