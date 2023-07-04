Anything goes when it comes to pizza at this creative NJ restaurant

We were just talking about pizza and whether or not we liked a "pineapple and ham" pizza. For me, the "pineapple pie" is a no-go. I just don't like the idea of fruit and ham on my pizza. Sorry I know many like it, but it's just not for me.

According to a recent article from Only In Your State, they found one spot in Jersey that's known for over-the-top "toppings" on pizza and this chain has several locations to create your own pizza masterpiece.

Tony Boloney’s, a popular local chain with an original location in Atlantic City, they’re putting anything and everything on these pies, letting the international influences take over and proving that the spirit of New Jersey has always been invention – and the offbeat and off-color sense of humor doesn’t hurt!

They have all kinds of toppings and fun names for these creations.

Tony Boloney's has several locations in New Jersey including Long Branch, Jersey City, and Margate.

