Anybody seen this guy? Kearny cops want to have a word

KEARNY — A man who took a goofy selfie on a stolen phone could have his next mug shot taken by the police. If they catch him.

Town police shared the above image, which they said the man posted on the victim's Instagram story soon after the iPhone had been stolen.

The phone was reported stolen on May 16. Police shared the information on Wednesday.

On the police department's Facebook page, the photo got more reaction than a normal blotter item.

"A face only a mother could love," one commenter noted.

Police ask anyone with information about the man in the photo to cal them at 201-998-1313 or email tips@kearnynjpd.org

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.