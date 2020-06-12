Anti-police, BLM graffiti painted on Piscataway High School

PISCATAWAY — Police say they are looking for whoever spray-painted Piscataway High School with graffiti in support of Black Lives Matter and against police.

One person using blue paint was responsible for the vandalism around 11:40 p.m. on June 5 in over 20 spots on what Piscataway police called the school's G wing. Police posted a picture of the silver sedan they say the individual drove to the school.

A picture of the vehicle was posted by Piscataway police on their Facebook page.

"The Piscataway Police Department supports the right of protestors and has recently attended three protests in support of BLM. We cannot, however, support the destruction of public property and are seeking assistance in this investigation," the department said.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Police asked anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at middlesextips.com or by 732-562-1100.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: