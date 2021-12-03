Another secret invite-only restaurant opening in NJ

New Jersey has adapted to the concept of secret, “invite-only” dining, and boy is it exclusive as ever.

With so many restaurants to choose from in New Jersey, these invite-only experiences are definitely odd, yet there is something about the secrecy that entices diners to try and snag an invite.

There are two secret restaurants which opened recently, both oriented the same way. You receive an invitation and are asked to come try a special prefixed chef's tasting. If you aren’t a picky eater and enjoy a little bit of surprise, you’ll want an invite to these places.

The place that started this trend of secret dining is Pasta Ramen, which opened just last year. The location, menu, chefs and anything else you would be told before dining are all kept secret until you have received an invitation.

The only way to receive an invitation is by subscribing to emails, which puts you into a pool of pure luck.

The most recent spot to open, however, is called Sushi by the Sea, and is an invite-only Omakase.

The experience was created and is now led by Jay Powels, who has spent his life holding events in private homes until he realized he could start using closed restaurants as well. He explained how closed locations are wasted space and how his private events give exposure to the restaurants that they take place at.

His idea is that if he can serve a nice meal in a beautiful space, diners will want to return to that space to see what the real restaurants serve.

Powels’ events occur twice a month and consist of a 16-course meal that’s offered to a maximum of 24 diners, who pay $150 each. Gratuity is not included and sake is complimentary.

To be invited you can message the Sushi By the Sea Instagram, where you will then be placed on a waitlist. If you are looking for a night full of surprises this is definitely an opportunity to take advantage of.

