Another ‘knucklehead’ — man coughed and lied about having coronavirus, cops say

LAKEWOOD — Another summons was issued Wednesday to a person claiming to have the novel coronavirus.

Police said Juan Gomez Sanchez, 25, of Lakewood went to the Pine Cone liquor store on Second Street on Wednesday afternoon around 12:15 p.m. When he was told an employee wouldn't sell him cigarettes, he coughed and claimed he was infected with with coronavirus, police said.

Police later saw Sanchez walking down Clifton Avenue and offered him medical assistance, but found he wasn't actually ill, police said..

Sanchez was issued a criminal complaint for a disorderly conduct. He is expected to be in court next month.

Earlier in the week, police in Hanover say, a drunk-driving Wayne woman lied about having the coronavirus after she proceeded to cough on the cop who busted her. She was charged with causing a false public alarm after causing three police officers to go into needless quarantine for the remainder of their shift, police said.

Manalapan police charged a grocery shopper who is accused of coughing on a Wegmans employee and then claiming he had the coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday — calling people who pull such stunts "knuckleheads." He was charged with with third-degree terroristic threats, fourth-degree obstructing administration of law and a disorderly persons offense of harassment.

