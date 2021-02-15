Another ice storm headed for NJ? — Top News 2/15

For the second time in three days, an ice storm is heading for New Jersey. This one is primarily a problem for the northwest part of the state, while it was South Jersey that got hit over the weekend. A commercial vehicle restriction is in place across the lengths of Routes 78, 80, 280, 287, and 440.

About a dozen New Jersey residents have been arrested in connection with the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in January, and the FBI continues to track down violent participants. We have not seen additional violence that some had predicted, but that doesn't mean the threat has faded away.

Community-based COVID vaccine clinics have been planned for cities hit hardest by the virus in New Jersey, starting this week.

It is Presidents Day, and state offices are closed, as are U.S. stock markets, post offices, and many banks. NJ Transit trains, buses, and light rail are all operating on a modified schedule today.

Some of Sunday's COVID-19 figures may be revised today, due to an electronic reporting error confirmed by the state. Something to watch is the rate of transmission of cases, which was down to about an eight-month low of 0.8 last week, but rose over the weekend to 0.86.

Should our kids all be back in classrooms yet or not? The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, tells ABC's This Week that schools can reopen safely under new CDC guidelines, which don't require vaccinating every teacher.

A former elementary school teacher is charged with the sexual assault of a 10-year-old student. Gustavo Barrientos taught in the Long Branch district. He faces first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges. Prosecutors say there were multiple incidents.

Now that former President Donald Trump has been acquitted on impeachment charges by the Senate for a second time, what's next? Support is now growing for a 9/11-style commission into the January 6th Capitol riot. The Senate has already set up further hearings for later this month.

A New Jersey law that kicked in months before the pandemic forces schools with high rates of low-income students to provide breakfast during the school day and not before it. New findings from a state analysis suggest many schools did not abide by the mandate.

In Manalapan, one man is dead following an apartment fire Saturday morning. The blaze in the second-floor unit in the Covered Bridge neighborhood apparently trapped the man, who died at the scene. Preliminary information suggests the fire was accidental.

A 50-person snowball fight at The College of New Jersey is the common event traced back to in what is so far a 29-student COVID outbreak, which could still be growing. TCNJ's student newspaper was first to report the snowy gathering, which happened outside the freshman dorms just two days into the new semester last month.

Among those spending Valentine's Day with the coronavirus: Snooki. Former "Jersey Shore" cast member Nicole Polizzi shared on Instagram that she tested positive, reporting sinus cold-like symptoms, followed by the telltale loss of taste and smell.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.