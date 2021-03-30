Animals displaced by Alabama storms on way to NJ, up for adoption

Whenever there is a natural disaster, animals are displaced, and whenever animals are displaced, you can bet St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center will be involved somehow. That is true with the recent tornadoes in Alabama.

The deadly storms of March 25th devastated communities and displaced scores of animals throughout the South, and some of those animals are coming to New Jersey. The dogs and cats were available for adoption at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society prior to the storms.

The shelter needs to free up room for stray animals or pets in need of emergency care or boarding, so the non-profit Wings of Rescue is transporting them to New Jersey. Some of the evacuated animals will be ready for adoption at St. Hubert’s in the coming days, while others will go to partner shelters in New Jersey and Delaware.

People who would like to adopt can learn more here.

St. Hubert’s is currently open for adoptions by appointment only at only at their Madison location. There are no adoptions available at the Noah’s Ark or North Branch locations. They ask that you look through their animal database before visiting; If the animal is at the Madison location, schedule an appointment here. If the animal is in a foster home, please contact the foster parent directly using the email found in animal’s profile. To learn how to adopt, please visit the adoption process page.

St. Hubert’s is anticipating that at least fifty animals will be flown in from Alabama and will be available for adoption.

