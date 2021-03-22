One of the most joyous moments of my life, right after witnessing the birth of my children, was seeing an idiot get pulled over for hogging the left lane.

I can remember exactly where I was when the blessed event occurred, right where I am most weekdays, on Rt. 295 heading to work. The guy had been holding up the flow of traffic for about 3 miles, when all of a sudden like a rainbow appearing in the sky after a bad storm, a NJ State Trooper car cleared his way through the tangle of traffic. He rode the guys' bumper for longer than it takes most people to realize there's someone on their tail and then he pulled over to the shoulder on the center median.

Tears of joy welled up in my eyes and a feeling of great satisfaction for all of the millions of people that have never witnessed such a glorious victory for all of us who've been stuck behind these morons.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis’ own.