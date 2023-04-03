It's taking the place of the former Bobby's Burger Palace.

The Freehold Raceway Mall has an incredible selection of restaurants. There's American cuisine from The Cheesecake Factory, Asian food at Bao Dumplings & Bao Tea, and Italian at Brio, to name a few.

Starting Tuesday, April 4, the mall's restaurant lineup will become more diverse with tis latest addition.

The new restaurant will take the spot of the former Bobby's Burger Palace. All of that burger joint's New Jersey locations closed around the time of the pandemic.

In fact, according to the restaurant's website, the only two remaining Bobby's Burger Palace locations are in Georgia and Connecticut. I had only been there once in 2017.

Now, Royal Ganesha will be making a new start where Bobby's Burger Palace once stood. According to Google, it will be open as of April 4.

Not much is known about the restaurant, other than that they serve authentic Indian cuisine. The restaurant's sign says "Eat. Drink. Lounge." I'm thinking it'll have a cool vibe to it.

I took a look at its menu, and it looks delicious!

Not only are there traditional Indian dishes like Samosas, Tikka Masala, and Chana Masala, but they offer other dishes like Indian pizzas, and really creative mocktails as well.

My favorite mocktail name is the "Shampagne," which is a fun play on champagne that's only ginger beer and apple juice.

I don't know of many nonalcoholic lounges here in New Jersey, so I think Royal Ganesha's selection of mocktails will give them an edge against the competition. Best of luck to them!

Royal Ganesha does not have a website listed, but you can call them at 848-459-3675.

