Double Grammy nominated rap artist spotted at NJ mall

EAST RUTHERFORD — Yes, sometimes even celebrities can be spotted at the American Dream megamall.

This time it was hip hip sensation Meek Mill who went snowboarding Sunday at Big Snow American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center.

The 35-year-old “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper is no stranger to the area. Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is a Philadelphia native.

He was spotted enjoying the slopes at Big Snow with his children and a group of friends.

They all arrived around 7 p.m to snowboard during the public session.

Meek and his kids spent time snowboarding and sharing their experience through Instagram stories, too.

The two-time Grammy-nominated rapper, known for his songs such as “Left Hollywood” and “All Eyes on You” wore a black Oakley jacket, black Burton bib, green Oakley goggles, and a black Smith helmet, all purchased from the Big Snow retail shop.

Meek and his group spent two hours on the slopes and interacting with fans. They then enjoyed a meal at Yard House.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

