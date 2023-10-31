Amber Alert issued in NJ for missing 3-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a 3-year-old boy last seen in Newark.
Pedro DaSilva is described as a white male last seen wearing a red hooded sweater and gray pants. The suspect in the case is a Black male wearing a black Northface jacket, black pants and white sneakers.
They were driving in a silver Hyundai with New Jersey license plate S27SLD.
The alert did not disclose the relationship between the boy and the suspect.
Police asked anyone with information about their whereabouts to call 911.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ
