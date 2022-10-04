Amber Alert for missing mom and kids who may be in NJ

UPDATE: Police said Amber Alert has been called off. The missing mother is in custody in Massachusetts while the children are safe, police said. Other details were not immediately available.

Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New Jersey.

Aleeah Patrock,8, Vincent Patrock, 6, were taken by their mother, Alexandra Vincent, 27, from their Saco, Maine, home on Monday afternoon, according to Maine State Police.

A ping to Alexandra Vincent's cellphone showed they were in Newark, New Jersey as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Alexandra Vincent's vehicle Alexandra Vincent's vehicle (Maine State police) loading...

The trio are traveling in a silver 2021 Toyota Rav with Maine license plate L U L O U. The plate has a breast cancer theme.

Aleeah Patrock is 4 feet tall and weighs 75 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Vincent Patrock is 3 feet 11 inches and weighs 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexandra Vincent is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 140 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Saco Police at 207-287-4535.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

