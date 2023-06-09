🏠 NJ woman charged with using fake funds to try buying a home in Allentown

ALLENTOWN — A Monmouth County woman has been charged with trying to use $76,000 in fraudulent funds to cover closing costs on a home purchase, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

A title company in Bordentown City contacted police after discovering the fake check was used at a closing in January by Sydne Phillips, 32, when purchasing a home on Cannonball Court in Allentown.

The investigation revealed that the check was part of a scheme that allowed Phillips to secure a mortgage on the $840,000 home.

She is also accused of forging multiple documents, using the identity of a relative, providing fraudulent tax income forms for that relative, and providing bogus bank account statements.

Phillips was taken into custody on June 1 at the residence she is accused of legally obtaining and is being lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

She was charged with two counts of second-degree theft by deception, second-degree identity crime impersonation, and two counts of third-degree forgery.

