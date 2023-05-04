🐴 Allaire Community Farm hosts Children's Mental Health Awareness Day

🐷 Dozens of mental health vendors will be on hand for this free event

🐑 There will be a petting zoo, tractor rides, activities, and much more

WALL — Monmouth County’s Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day 2023 hosted by Allaire Community Farm and in conjunction with the Children's Inter-Agency Coordinating Council, will take place Saturday, May 13.

There will be over 40 mental health vendors participating in this free event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the farm, located at 1923 Baileys Corner Road in Wall Township.

The farm will be open and there will be food, a petting zoo, giveaways, tractor rides, refreshments, self-care, and activities for the kids.

Registration is required.

“The whole point of this event is to destigmatize mental health issues and educate families about the early warning signs. We also want to provide assistance in families getting help for their loved ones,” said Jo Ann Burney, co-found and executive director of Allaire Community Farm.

"We Nurture Through Nature" is the farm’s motto with a mission of inclusion.

The goal of the farm is to utilize its rescued animals and the working farm environment to nurture with nature, special needs individuals, and at-risk teens suffering from depression, anxiety, and self-harming.

“Our goal is to assist those with special needs and mental health issues in our community to reach their highest potential and to become productive members of society,“ Burney said.

Allaire Community Farm also supports veterans who suffer from PTSD. Their gardens and greenhouses also support local families battling cancer with weekly free produce.

The rain date for Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day 2023 will be May 20.

