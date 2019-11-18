All clear: Bergen community college evacuated over bomb threat

Bergen County Community College, Paramus (Google Maps)

Students and staff at Bergen Community College were dealing with an evacuation Monday afternoon after "an unspecified a bomb threat," according to a college spokesman.

Bergen County Community College has a main campus in Paramus, a secondary location at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst and the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack.

All three campuses were cleared and searched as a precaution, according to Larry Hlavenka with the college's public relations department. He also said that classes had resumed as normal by roughly 3:30 p.m.

The Daily Voice reported that after a phoned-in threat around 1 p.m., the response involved Bergen County sheriff's K-9s, local police, firefighters and other emergency services units.

Messages for the Sheriff’s Office and Hackensack Fire Department not immediately returned.

