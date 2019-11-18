All clear: Bergen community college evacuated over bomb threat

Students and staff at Bergen Community College were dealing with an evacuation Monday afternoon after "an unspecified a bomb threat," according to a college spokesman.

Bergen County Community College has a main campus in Paramus, a secondary location at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst and the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack.

All three campuses were cleared and searched as a precaution, according to Larry Hlavenka with the college's public relations department. He also said that classes had resumed as normal by roughly 3:30 p.m.

The Daily Voice reported that after a phoned-in threat around 1 p.m., the response involved Bergen County sheriff's K-9s, local police, firefighters and other emergency services units.

Messages for the Sheriff’s Office and Hackensack Fire Department not immediately returned.

