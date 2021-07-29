Air show returns to Greenwood Lake Airport

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Greenwood Lake Air Show will be returning in August. The three day event starts on Friday, Aug. 13 with an evening/night show. There is another night show on Saturday and a daytime show on Sunday.

There will be vintage World War II planes, stunt planes, and jets throughout the three days with a special night show on Saturday. According to NorthJersey.com, the Aeroshell Aerobatics Team will headline the night show. Also appearing is the Ghost Writer which "illuminates the night sky with wing mounted pyro and lights, in a graceful ballet among the stars. Two miles high, and ten miles wide."

Some of the “warbirds” scheduled to perform include a P-51 Mustang, a T-6 Texan, a P-40 Warhawk, a Boeing PT-17 Stearmans, a Fairchild PT-23, and a North American B-25 Mitchell. NorthJersey.com says that the Raiders Demo Team, Greg Koontz, Gary Ward and the Alabama Boys also return this year as does Jerry McCart in his jet truck “Home Wrecker.” Bob Carlton’s SubSonex JSX2 Microjet will launch pyrotechnics from midair.

There will also be ground exhibits with the chance to meet the performers, hear local veterans describe their experiences, as well as a car show.

Friday night’s show lasts about 2.5 hours, while the daytime shows run closer to 4 hours. General admission tickets are $30 for adults, but there are more expensive upgraded tickets. The Greenwood Lake Airport is located on Airport Road in West Milford.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

