Air compressor knocks out PATH entirely Thursday afternoon

An air compressor knocked out the entire PATH system approaching rush hour on Thursday.

The air compressor that failed is located in Jersey City keeps all of the signals working, according to Port Authority spokeswoman Cheryl Albirez. She said repairs were underway as of 5 p.m. and service resumed just after 5:30 p.m. In all, service had been out for about 90 minutes.

In a message on its Twitter, account PATH said all service would resume within 10 minutes of the completion of the air compressor repair.

Lines were long at Penn Station and the ferry with Port Authority monitoring the crowds in the 90 degree heat and humidity.

NJ Transit rail, bus and light rail would continue to cross honor.

PATH in a tweet said that riders who paid their fare but were not able to travel on PATH can call 800-234-7284.

Crowded WTC PATH station (Jordan Cohen via Twitter)

Crowds line up for the ferry (Matthew Conrad via Insatgram)

