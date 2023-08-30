AG investigating police shooting in Newark, NJ park

🚨 Medical debris was found scattered in a grassy area inside West Side Park

🚨 The Attorney General's Office did not disclose the police agency involved

🚨 The condition of the victim was not disclosed Wednesday morning

NEWARK — The state Attorney General's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting in West Side Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place around 4 p.m. in the 31-acre county park in Newark's Central Ward. The Attorney General's Office would not disclose any additional information about the investigation including the police agency involved.

Video from over the investigation showed medical debris scattered in a grassy area between a baseball field and football field closed off by yellow police tape. ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported that a backpack defibrillator was part of the debris field.

Body found in Weequahic Park lake

RLS Metro Breaking News reported the shooting victim was a teen male who was shot in the head and taken to University Hospital.

The scene was quickly cleared around 7 p.m. after an initial investigation.

The condition of the victim was not disclosed Wednesday morning.

Several hours earlier a body was found in a lake in Newark's Weequahic Park, which is about 4 miles away. Law enforcement sources close to the investigation tell New Jersey 101.5 the body was that of a man who was stabbed multiple times.

Police investigate a shooting in Newark's West Side Park 8/29/23 Police investigate a shooting in Newark's West Side Park 8/29/23 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

