After Tuesday, there’s another big vote around the corner in NJ (Opinion)

It's my favorite day of the year. And in Jersey, there's a big election every year!

With the governor's office up in odd years (only Virginia joins us on the odd year contest), it provides for a local focus followed by a national contest the following year. This year, the entire Legislature is up along with the governor.

In 2022, every member of the House of Representatives has to face the voters. In 2023, the entire Legislature will be up again, this time with a new map resulting from the political insiders drawing lines to protect themselves following the census.

Then in 2024, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez will face voters along with all 12 members of New Jersey's House delegation.

In 2025, there will be another election for governor. If Phil Murphy wins on Tuesday, then the office will be open in 2025. If Jack wins, the GOP candidate will likely run for re-election without a primary opponent, providing he actually delivers on all of his promises, with the Democrats scrambling to find the right candidate.

In each of those years, there will be local elections for Board of Education seats, mayors, council members, commissions, and everything in between.

The way to change New Jersey is from the ground up. It's time to fight back and make a difference locally.

This Election Day, I spent the time promoting local candidates across the state. We were flooded with calls from first-time candidates, many young moms sick and tired of the broken school system that has been hijacked by the corrupt insiders who run the NJEA and their complicit shills on both sides of the aisle in Trenton.

The way to change New Jersey is from the ground up. It's time to fight back and make a difference locally. No matter who wins the gubernatorial contest on Tuesday we have our work cut out for us. On Wednesday we need to immediately look to 2022 and 2023 and get more "normals" elected at all levels.

If Jack wins and we're rid of Murphy, it will be because we had so many local candidates turning out the local vote for their own campaign with the challenger obviously benefitting despite his silence through the lockdowns.

If Murphy is re-elected, it will be mainly because the GOP failed to educate people about overcoming the irrational societal fear of viruses and his outright attacks on Trump and his supporters. Either way, we have work to do and New Jersey provides the opportunity every November.

So enjoy the day, vote, and hold on as we immediately gear up for the next one.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

