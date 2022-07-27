TRENTON — There is now a measure of justice for the family of a man who was shot dead in New Jersey's capital city in 2014, at the age of just 23.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of Jonathan Woody, 40, of Trenton on Monday night, in connection with the murder of Jamer Greenfield.

Along with murder, Woody is charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon.

For more than eight years, the prosecutor's office said, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force conducted an investigation following the discovery of Greenfield's body on Rosemont Avenue in Trenton in the early morning hours of July 19, 2014.

Greenfield was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, and after officers had initially witnessed a large group of people running from the crime scene, the search for Greenfield's killer dragged on for almost a decade.

"Eight years, and they never stopped," Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said in a release. "Detectives continued searching for witnesses, asking questions, putting fresh eyes on the case, until the pieces fit and they had the necessary evidence to charge."

The prosecutor's office said it has filed a motion to have Woody detained pending trial.

