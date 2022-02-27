A 29-year-old Sayreville man gets eight years in prison, for causing a motorcycle crash that killed his passenger on Route 35 in Old Bridge nearly two years ago.

Jack Piatek was drunk while operating a motorcycle on the northbound side of the highway just before midnight on July 16, 2020, when he lost control, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

He and his passenger, Jessica Vinsko, 36, of South Amboy, were both thrown off and Vinsko was pronounced dead at the scene.

Piatek later pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

On Thursday, he was sentenced in Middlesex County Superior Court to eight years in state prison.

Piatek must serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Upon release, he will also be subject to a 15-year loss of his driver's license.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey