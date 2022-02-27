After drunken motorcycle crash kills South Amboy, NJ woman, man gets 8 years in prison
A 29-year-old Sayreville man gets eight years in prison, for causing a motorcycle crash that killed his passenger on Route 35 in Old Bridge nearly two years ago.
Jack Piatek was drunk while operating a motorcycle on the northbound side of the highway just before midnight on July 16, 2020, when he lost control, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
He and his passenger, Jessica Vinsko, 36, of South Amboy, were both thrown off and Vinsko was pronounced dead at the scene.
Piatek later pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.
On Thursday, he was sentenced in Middlesex County Superior Court to eight years in state prison.
Piatek must serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
Upon release, he will also be subject to a 15-year loss of his driver's license.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
