After nearly 30 years, a beloved Jersey watering hole is getting ready to close its doors at the end of the month.

It's never something you want to hear about, but with the way things have been lately trying to keep a bar or restaurant running in any capacity is a challenge.

Get our free mobile app

What's truly heartbreaking though is that this bar in Jersey City has given back to the community a lot throughout the years.

In fact, Hudson County View reports that back in 1996 the bar started giving out free Thanksgiving dinners to Jersey City residents who needed it.

How many places do you know that do that? Every Year.

Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash loading...

It's amazing.

The bar is also known for having a great food menu for people to enjoy and even started doing brunch on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Iron Monkey In Jersey City, NJ Announced It Will Close At The End Of 2023

Iron Monkey Jersey City NJ Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

A staple in Jersey City since 1995 the bar's owner announced on Instagram and Facebook this month that the bar will be closing on Sunday, December 31st.

However, between now and then Iron Monkey will be open and serving up cold beer and good memories.

Hudson County View reports that the Iron Monkey will have a 50% off discount on all their vintage taps plus they'll have a great lineup of entertainment between now and the end of the year.

Stories and thank you's poured out to the bar on Facebook.

Located on 99 Green Street In Jersey City, be sure to head out and grab a drink and a bite before this staple closes for good.