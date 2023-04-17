Another week, another bump in gas prices in NJ

⛽ Gas prices in NJ are up another seven cents this week, according to AAA

⛽ NJ gas prices remain lower than the national average

⛽ The cost of crude oil continues to affect pump prices

It’s the beginning of another work week in New Jersey, and you guessed it, gas prices are up once again.

According to AAA Northeast, the average price for a gallon of gas in the Garden State is at $3.45, up seven cents from a week ago ($3.38). Today’s average price is also 16 cents higher than a month ago ($3.29), but still 59 cents cheaper than a year ago ($4.04).

Jersey gas prices are still cheaper than the national average which is at $3.67, up seven cents from last week ($3.60).

“When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80 a barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump,” said Robert Sinclair Jr., Senior Manager of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast.

He added that as long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers are going to see price increases at the pump.

Pennsylvania drivers are paying the most for a gasoline on average in the surrounding region with the current price at $3.76 for a gallon of regular. That’s up seven cents from a week ago. New Yorkers are paying $3.61 on average, also up seven cents from last week. Connecticut drivers may currently be paying less for gasoline than New York and Pennsylvania, but they saw the highest price jump--10 cents-- from $3.41 last week to $3.51 this week.

For more information visit the AAA website.

