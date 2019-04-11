A tragic car accident takes the life of an Atlantic City champion

Bruce Diefik was a very, very wealthy man. He was also the kind of guy who liked to share it. He was an extremely successful real estate developer who had been the last owner of the Ocean resort (formerly the revel), and has hoped to bring it back to be the shining star of the AC boardwalk that it was meant to be. He was known to have offered free rooms to guests after bad storms, treat guests to drinks at the bar, and be generous with friends, family and charity.

Bruce passed away suddenly, possibly as a result of a medical event at the wheel, while driving home Sunday from a Colorado Rockies baseball game in his hometown of Denver. He was the kind of guy who could be found hanging around the lobby of his sprawling resort, mingling with guests, watching the game or having a drink and chatting up a stranger. While he was in the midst of transferring ownership of the hotel at the time of his death, he will long be remembered as someone who had faith in Atlantic City when no one else did.

We interviewed him during last summer’s grand opening and his love and enthusiasm for Atlantic City were apparent—and infectious. Regarding his sudden death, Casino Spokeswomam Diane Spiers said, “We are saddened to learn that Bruce Deifik, former owner of Ocean Resort Casino, has passed away,” said casino spokeswoman Diane Spiers. “The Ocean family is grateful for Bruce having the vision to reopen this beautiful oceanfront property and employing over 3,000 members of our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Bruce, you will be missed.

