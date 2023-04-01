A ‘top 10′ of Jersey Shore ice cream spots to visit this Spring

Ice cream — come on it's everyone's favorite, summer, winter, spring, and fall, especially here at the Jersey Shore.

National Ice Cream Day this year is Sunday, July 16.

Yes, summer is a great time for ice cream, but SPRING is the best time to grab your favorite cone.

When talking to friends and family about ice cream, they all have their favorite place.

From Ocean to Monmouth, I said it before, we have the best ice cream in the world.

Here are the 10 best ice cream places for spring at the Jersey Shore, according to our listeners/readers:

10 of Jersey's Best Ice Cream Places Chosen By You