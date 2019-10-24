A Top 10 list of affordable New Jersey towns

The financial technology company SmartAsset.com has released a list of the 10 most affordable places to live in New Jersey.

A.J. Smith, SmartAsset's vice president for financial education, says Central and South Jersey were well represented on the Top 10 list.

Smith says they compiled the list from the major factors faced by home buyers in deciding on a location, such as the mortgage payment. But she says there are other considerations, such as property taxes and insurance.

There were also great variations on the list when it come to median incomes from place to place. For example, the top yearly median income on the list was Greentree in Cherry Hill at $123,092, followed by Hamilton Square in Mercer County at $110,814. At the other end was Crestwood Village, Ocean County, at $28,081.

1. Yardville (Hamilton, Mercer County)

Average closing cost: $3,114

Property tax: $6,711

Average annual mortgage: $11,656

2. Browns Mills (Pemberton, Burlington County)

Average closing cost: $2,596

Property tax: $3,605

Average annual mortgage: $7,250

3. Crestwood Village (Manchester, Ocean County)

Average closing cost: $2,264

Property tax: $1,506

Average annual mortgage: $3,297

4. Twin Rivers (East Windsor, Mercer County)

Average closing cost: 2,924

Property tax: $6,422

Average annual mortgage: $9,751

5. Ramtown (Howell, Monmouth County)

Average closing cost: $3,556

Property tax: $7,688

Average annual mortgage: $15,300

6. Ashland (Cherry Hill, Camden)

Average closing cost: $2,988

Property tax: $7,580

Average annual mortgage: $10,394

7. Hamilton Square (Hamilton, Mercer County)

Average closing cost: $3,311

Property tax: $7,408

Average annual mortgage: $13,635

8. Gloucester City (Camden County)

Average closing cost: $2,415

Property tax: $4,209

Average annual mortgage: $5,437

9. Greentree (Cherry Hill, Camden County)

Average closing cost: $3,420

Property tax: $10,388

Average annual mortgage: $13,931

10. Berlin (Camden County)

Average closing cost: $3,022

Property tax: $7,075

Average annual mortgage: $10,741

She says they hope the list starts people thinking about their cost of living.

"And make sure that they remember some of these costs when it comes time for home ownership especially things like average closing cost."

