A sign of NJ normal: opening the pool
There was no advance notice.
No fanfare.
I just happened to look out the window, and see my neighbors walking around their pool.
I decided to be neighborly (to investigate)...from a safe distance, of course.
What I saw was...a miracle.
A sure sign of spring, and the summer to come.
A sign of Jersey "normal" during anything but normal times.
The pool is now...open.
The actual removal of the pool cover took about a minute.
The feeling of seeing blue water instead of a black pool cover?
Priceless.
Especially this year.