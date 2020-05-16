A sign of NJ normal: opening the pool

There was no advance notice.

No fanfare.

I just happened to look out the window, and see my neighbors walking around their pool.

I decided to be neighborly (to investigate)...from a safe distance, of course.

What I saw was...a miracle.

A sure sign of spring, and the summer to come.

A sign of Jersey "normal" during anything but normal times.

The pool is now...open.

The actual removal of the pool cover took about a minute.

The feeling of seeing blue water instead of a black pool cover?

Priceless.

Especially this year.