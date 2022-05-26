It might not seem like fried chicken and electric cars go together, but the Vineland Planning Board has unanimously approved a plan for the township’s second Chick fil-A and this one will have two electric vehicle charging stations.

According to the Daily Journal, the charging stations will be Level 3, the fastest type of charging allowed. All the current charging stations in the county are Level 2, which is the minimum required by ordinance.

Charging stations are starting to play a key role in the New Jersey landscape; in March the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities announced $1 million in new spending to install electric vehicle charging stations at historic sites and key attractions, such as popular Shore towns. It’s part of the BPU’s Jersey Electric Vehicle Tourism plan. The agency received 94 grant applications and awarded over $1 million in funding to 24 applicants.

The EV Tourism program is part of the state’s effort at building up EV infrastructure and reducing “range anxiety” among residents and tourists.

Who knows, maybe they’ll even install one at Bahr’s in Highlands so Meadow can charge her electric truck (you remember the Super Bowl ad showing a fictional charging station at the restaurant, right?)

The new Chick fil-A will be different from the existing one in Vineland (by the Cumberland Mall) in that it will have a dual drive-thru to help relieve the congestion that always seems to occur near Chick fil-As. The company told the Planning Board that the new restaurant will create 80-100 new jobs, about half of those full

