A nearly 50-year staple at Monmouth Mall will soon close, report says

EATONTOWN —JCPenney is closing its doors at Monmouth Mall, 46 years after the department store first opened, according to a published report.

Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico Jr. told the Asbury Park Press that Kushman Companies, the mall's owner, unveiled plans during a June 22 Borough Council meeting to demolish the store and replace it with apartments.

Talerico added the developer's plans would need final approval by ordinance from the council in order to proceed.

A portion of the one- to two-bedroom apartments planned for the site, according to what Talerico told the Asbury Park Press, would be a mix of affordable and market-rate housing, as well as open space.

JCPenney is reportedly set to close in October. It opened at Monmouth Mall in 1976.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.