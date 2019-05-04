Shake Shack opening at Monmouth Mall

Eatontown Mayor Anthony Telerico Jr. announced Friday that Shake Shack has received approval to open a restaurant at Monmouth Mall.

The Shack will be taking over the space previously occupied by Bobby's Burger Palace.

The sharp eyes at APP spotted an ad looking for a general manager of the store.

The very popular burger chain is starting to pop up everywhere. Shake Shack will soon also be at the new Monmouth Parkway rest stop.

If you've never experienced Shake Shack, you're in for a treat. Their burgers are delicious, and every time that I've visited a location, it's been a great experience.

Still no word on when construction of Shake Shack at Monmouth Mall will begin, but watch this space for details.

Oh, by the way, Shake Shack has a secret menu. Here are some popular off-menu items:

Shack Sauce and Cheese Fries. If an order of cheese fries doesn't hit the spot, try topping the fry concoction with a drizzle of Shake Shack's legendary shack sauce.

Shack-Cago Dog

Grilled Cheese

Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger (!)

Root Beer Float

Protein-Style Burger

Shake Shack Quad Burger.

[source: APP ]