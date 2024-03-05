A nationwide gym chain is closing down these NJ locations

What no one wants to see on the door of their favorite gym:

This club will be closing Monday, April 1st at 2 pm.

Closing as in for good. Kaput. It’s over.

It’s happening at a couple of gyms in New Jersey. One in Somerdale and one in Woodbury Heights. If you’ve been going to either of these Esporta Fitness locations you’ll need to make other plans.

LA Fitness is a huge nationwide health club chain with over 500 locations across 23 states. In 2020 LA Fitness rebranded some of its locations as Esporta Fitness primarily to compete with low-price high-volume gyms like Planet Fitness.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

As a side note: What a terrible year for the health club business.

Gyms were shuttered in many places around the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it was especially true in New Jersey where some gym owners were even arrested for defying closure orders and trying to reopen their businesses.

Virus Outbreak-Defiant Gym AP loading...

As the signs state, the Esporta Fitness locations at 711 Evesham Ave. in Somerdale and 1006 Mantua Pike in Woodbury Heights will permanently close on April Fool’s Day and it’s no joke.

If your membership lists this as your home club, effective immediately your access will be expanded to include all Esporta Fitness and LA Fitness locations in New Jersey (excluding signature locations).

It’s sad for its regulars. People who are serious about their workouts form tight cliques and there’s a lot of bonding and friendships that can form.

twinsterphoto twinsterphoto loading...

If you’re affected by these closures here’s a list of other LA Fitness and Esporta Fitness locations you can move to in New Jersey.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.