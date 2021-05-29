The good news for us is that the call to wear a mask and social distancing here in New Jersey is becoming relaxed. People are happy to get out as slowly New Jersey returns to normal. A New Jersey tradition returns this summer as this year marks the 21st year for the Big Joe Henry Talent Show. Every Sunday night this summer, starting on July 11th on the beach at Point Pleasant, New Jersey, contestants of all ages will showcase their talent to win a prize package valued at over 10,000 dollars.

For 21 years contestants have competed and some have gone on to Broadway, National TV talent shows and have toured with some Major musical stars. The great thing about our Big Joe Jersey Talent Show is that it's free to enter. Family and friends are encouraged to come and bring their beach chairs and blankets and enjoy the show for free.

Registration is open now by clicking here. The talent show schedule has less weeks . This means that there will be less available spots to participate and win these great prizes. So if you're interested I suggest signing up as quickly as possible. First come is first served.

We want to thank our sponsors who have supported our talent show for many years. Thank you Worldwide Piano of Edison, Gary Gelman Images. See you this summer for The Big Joe Jersey Talent show starting July 11th. For those participating I wish you the best of luck.

