A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by.

Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country.

From large ones to cozy ones to discount stores. And markets that specialize in this or that.

For a small state, we really do have a great selection of ‘em.

This, however, has not stopped supermarkets from spreading their wings even further across the state.

SuperFresh supermarkets, which operates mostly in the Northeast, has decided to open two more 16,000-square-foot locations in Clifton and Passaic, New Jersey.

SuperFresh has been favored by many due to its size and convenience as 50,000-square-foot supermarkets are often annoying and difficult to navigate.

It seems that as the years go on people know exactly what they are heading to the grocery store for and would prefer to walk less than 20 aisles to find what it is that they need.

SuperFresh is known to have a lot more produce than other grocery stores, as they focus on perishable items such as fresh sushi, bakery and deli items.

Many people nowadays like to purchase prepared foods and meals at the grocery store and oftentimes the quality is not up to par.

These new locations are also being targeted closer to food deserts in an effort to decrease food insecurity even more.

I don’t have a SuperFresh near me, but if they’re expanding into these towns, perhaps it won’t be long until I have one near me.

SuperFresh also focuses on affordability, making sure that their products can be purchased by both low and higher-income families.

The purpose of these markets is to make sure a wider variety of people have access to high-quality food, which is truly admirable considering the environment we live in today.

I personally can’t wait to see the impact these markets make when they finally open and look forward to purchasing from them to support their mission.

