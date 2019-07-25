A fantastic forecast: Up to 6 days of warm, dry weather for NJ

The last time all of New Jersey saw 6+ days of completely dry weather conditions? March! Let's try to break that streak with a streak of pleasantly warm, mainly dry weather. Rain chances are not zero, but minimal — I'll try to pinpoint the best chance for isolated, popup showers. But that's really our only rain chance until the middle of next week.

Thursday morning is starting off with temperatures mainly in the 60s, about as good as it gets in the middle of summer. We'll see high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s Thursday afternoon, perhaps a degree or two warmer than Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Passing clouds and an isolated shower are possible late-day — models suggest the best chance of raindrops will be southern NJ. However, it's important to stress that any showers will be 1.) tiny, 2.) light, and 3.) short-lived. In other words, don't let that stray shower chance affect your plans for Thursday.

Thursday night looks clear, calm, comfortable, and quiet. Low temperatures should once again dip into the mid 60s.

We'll enjoy more sunshine on Friday as temperatures continue to warm. My math puts high temps in the mid to upper 80s. (A 90 degree temperature isn't out of the question.)

The weekend kicks off with a beautiful summer day on Saturday. Skies will be partly sunny, with seasonable (near-normal) highs in the mid 80s. Beaches, parks, and pools will be very popular! But again, I can't rule out a popup shower at some point — this time, the best chance for sporadic raindrops will be in northern NJ.

Sunday will clearly be the hotter day of the weekend, with highs bumping into the upper 80s to lower 90s. We'll once again see a mix of sunshine and clouds overhead.

With thermometers near the 90-degree mark Sunday afternoon, it might start to feel a bit sticky. But the best part of this forecast will be "Goldilocks humidity" — not too oppressive, not too dry, it will be just right.

The forecast remains consistent for early next week. Mostly sunny and near 90 Monday. Increasing clouds and near 90 Tuesday.

Our next storm system is still scheduled to arrive sometime on Wednesday. The latest forecast models show only scattered showers and thunderstorms developing — but there's plenty of time for this forecast to evolve and change, so it's pointless to attempt details at this point.

Enjoy this extended stretch of lovely summer weather — we deserve it!

