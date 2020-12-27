81-year-old with Alzheimer’s missing in Central Jersey

SUMMIT — Police are looking for an 81-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who has been missing since early Sunday morning.

Police said Christopher Seelbach went missing from the New England Apartments area at around 7 a.m. He was seen wearing a brown or tan LL Bean jacket, brown pants and black shoes.

He frequently walks the area with a health aid, but was alone Sunday, police said. They said the hood on his jacket might be pulled up. He doesn't have access to a car, police said.

Police issued an update mid-afternoon to say he remained missing.

"We’re urging residents to check their back yards, garages, sheds — and to keep a look out if you’re out walking/driving. If you see Mr. Christopher Seelbach, immediately call 911 so we can get officers into the area and provide him the help he may need with the freezing temperatures."

Temperatures in New Jersey hovered just a few degrees above and below the freezing mark Sunday.