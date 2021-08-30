8-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in Newark, NJ

NEWARK — The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy on Sunday night are under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Police arrived at the shooting scene inside a home on Schuyler Avenue about 10:30 p.m., according to RLS Metro Breaking News.

"I can confirm that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident. I can also confirm that an 8-year-old male child has died. The investigation is active and ongoing," spokesman Thomas Fennelly told New Jersey 101.5.

Responding officers told RLS Metro Breaking News the boy likely shot himself in the head after finding a gun but that has not been publicly confirmed on the record by authorities.

Fennelly did not disclose additional information about the shooting incident.

