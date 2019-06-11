8 things New Jersey cars would say if they could talk
Did you ever wish when you were driving down the New Jersey roads that you could push a button and operate a lighted sign to communicate messages to other drivers? Or what if you could install a loudspeaker on your car to communicate your views?
Sometimes giving the finger, honking, or a nasty look just isn’t enough. We gave our listeners a challenge... if your car could talk to annoying drivers at the touch of button, what one road rule would you want it to broadcast? (In a loud electronic voice, obviously.)
- “Get the F out of the left lane unless you’re passing, loser!”
- “Don’t go over the solid white line at a red light, knucklehead!”
- “Maintain speed while entering a highway, moron!”
- “Turn off your brights when a car is coming toward you, dumbbell”
- “There’s an emergency vehicle in the shoulder! Move over, idiot!”
- “Hang up and drive, stupid!”
- “Stay off my tail, numbnuts!”
- “Put brain in gear before putting car in gear, schmuck!”
