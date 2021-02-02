8 stupid Super Bowl recommendations from the CDC (Opinion)

First, it was yelling and singing. Around Thanksgiving time the CDC was advising us to speak softly and to not sing because apparently those actions would make it easier for COVID-19 to spread. In my opinion, there is no end to the maddening and ridiculous recommendations coming out of this agency. Well here’s a new one kids. And this one is just in time to keep you virus free during “Big game” season.

The CDC is now giving ridiculous guidelines for the Super Bowl and its associated parties. You ready? According to an article on CBSlocal.com, if you’re lucky enough to have tickets to the actual game, or even if you watch it on tv, there are so many great ideas to keep you safe.

8 stupid Super Bowl recommendations from the CDC

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.