7 NJ idiots to watch out for if it snows this weekend (Opinion)

They are talking about snow this weekend. They as in meteorologists, ski enthusiasts, Debbie Downers, anyone who works outside, and anyone who basically lives in New Jersey. Everyone is talking about it.

Why this is a big deal

It’s a big deal because it hasn’t happened in two years. Most of New Jersey hasn’t received more than one inch of snow from any storm since February 13, 2022.

It’s been long enough that my son who received his driver’s license in April of 2022 really hasn’t had to ever drive in any. What a rude awakening this could be.

Will it really be bad?

How bad will it be? In short, stay tuned. New Jersey 101.5’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says a potent system, a nor’easter, is approaching New Jersey from the south-southwest.

He’s cautious to not call these things early, but there is a possibility of moderate to heavy accumulations.

What you can do

You can’t stop the snow from coming. It will or it won’t. But you can be prepared.

You can make sure you have a winter survival kit stowed in your car with things like a flashlight, reflective triangles, etc.. You can pay attention to weather reports at all times and we make it easy with the free NJ1015 app.

And you can avoid being one of the following idiots as much as possible.

7 NJ Idiots To Watch Out For In Winter Driving

Captain Flashers

Behold the timid species so unnerved by snow that they will drive with their emergency flashers on the entire way. You know, the things that you should put on if you’re actually stuck on the side of the road and need help or to alert other drivers that you’re stopped and to steer clear?

Yeahhhh. Problem is Captain Flashers is moving. Captain Flashers is confusing everyone. We’re ALL (hopefully) driving slower Captain Flashers. You don’t need your emergency flashers on.

Don’t be Captain Flashers.

Snow Speedy

We’re ALL (hopefully) driving slower, except for this jerk who isn’t. Snow Speedy (are they Slim Shady adjacent?) drives like there’s no snow or ice. They drive like a spinout accident has yet to be invented. They’re just as likely to drive you into a ditch as themself.

Don’t be Snow Speedy

Icehole

New Jersey even increased the fines for this yet thousands still do it. Scrape only a small porthole in the snow and ice covering their windshield, so, an ice hole of sorts. Snow and ice is on top of their car, their hood, their trunk. Sheets of ice fly off as the car warms up during its travels. You are the unintended target of this deadly game.

Only an icehole would drive looking through an ice hole.

Bottom line, don’t be an icehole.

Snow Scardy

He or she is the opposite of Snow Speedy, and the jury is still out on who is more of a nuisance. Snow Scardy won’t go even half the speed of competent drivers in the snow and are white-knuckled all the way. The biggest problem? When you’re behind them on an incline and they’re going so slow they can make you lose your traction and momentum.

Don’t be Snow Scardy.

4-Wheel Wanker

Beware the guy with a 4-wheel drive vehicle who doesn’t understand that it has nothing to do with braking distance or braking control. They think they are impervious. They don’t grasp physics. You’ll know them by how their vehicle is upside down in a ditch.

Don’t be, well, you get it by now.

The Tailgater

Some tailgating can be fun, but this is no party animal. He’s either one of two things. An obnoxious fool who thinks his front bumper is connected to your gas pedal and wants you to be forced faster on a snowy road (even though he can often pass if he wants). Or the poor planner who allowed himself to run out of windshield washer fluid and is so close to you to get the mist coming off your back tires as a poor substitute.

Don’t be The Tailgater.

The Ninja

This driver likes to go stealth as much as possible. One way to achieve this is to drive with no headlights on in blinding snow. Better yet, blinding snow at dusk.

The Ninja’s best-case scenario for no one to see him is to drive a car that is grayish in color to blend right in with a snowy grey day and do it in blinding snow with no lights on at dusk.

Just don’t be The Ninja.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

