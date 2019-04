59 towns in NJ where property taxes actually went down last year

The average property tax bill in New Jersey last year was $8,767, a modest increase of 0.9% from 2017.

But some homeowners made out better.

In the near-ghost town of Walpack, for example, the average bill fell by more than half.

A New Jersey 101.5 review of tax data found 59 municipalities where the average bill declined. That's fewer than the 66 towns that saw decreases in 2017.

Here are some other tax facts from last year:

The average statewide residential tax bill rose by the smallest amount in decades: $77, or 0.9 percent. But that was skewed by long-overdue revaluations, particularly in Jersey City.

The biggest increases for the average tax bill were in South Jersey counties: up 3.6 percent in Cumberland, 3.2 percent in Salem and 3.1 percent in Cape May. Those three counties, however, still have the three lowest average tax bills in the state.

The average tax bill was down 2.3 percent in Burlington County, up 0.4 percent in Atlantic County and up 1 percent in Gloucester County.

Passaic County for the first time joined four other North Jersey counties – Bergen, Essex, Morris and Union – with an average tax bill topping $10,000. Passaic also nudged past Somerset County on the tax bill rankings.

Declining property taxes

In reverse order by percentage change from 2017 to 2018.

Summit — Union

2018 average: $17,920

Change: -0.1%

Egg Harbor Township — Atlantic

2018 average: $6,513

Change: -0.1%

Long Beach — Ocean

2018 average: $9,149

Change: -0.1%

Hardwick — Warren

2018 average: $8,038

Change: -0.1%

Harmony — Warren

2018 average: $5,176

Change: -0.1%

Independence — Warren

2018 average: $7,577

Change: -0.1%

Moorestown — Burlington

2018 average: $11,243

Change: -0.2%

Pennsauken — Camden

2018 average: $5,056

Change: -0.2%

Galloway — Atlantic

2018 average: $5,142

Change: -0.2%

Surf City — Ocean

2018 average: $7,137

Change: -0.2%

Wenonah — Gloucester

2018 average: $10,723

Change: -0.2%

Weymouth — Atlantic

2018 average: $4,751

Change: -0.3%

Upper Pittsgrove — Salem

2018 average: $6,082

Change: -0.3%

Glassboro — Gloucester

2018 average: $6,639

Change: -0.3%

Southampton — Burlington

2018 average: $5,386

Change: -0.3%

Jamesburg — Middlesex

2018 average: $7,498

Change: -0.4%

Blairstown — Warren

2018 average: $6,910

Change: -0.4%

Ventnor City — Atlantic

2018 average: $7,941

Change: -0.4%

Eagleswood — Ocean

2018 average: $6,147

Change: -0.5%

West Milford — Passaic

2018 average: $8,999

Change: -0.5%

Fairfield — Cumberland

2018 average: $4,001

Change: -0.5%

Fredon — Sussex

2018 average: $9,746

Change: -0.5%

Lopatcong — Warren

2018 average: $6,838

Change: -0.5%

Wantage — Sussex

2018 average: $6,786

Change: -0.5%

Bass River — Burlington

2018 average: $4,726

Change: -0.5%

Allamuchy — Warren

2018 average: $6,791

Change: -0.5%

Stockton — Hunterdon

2018 average: $7,561

Change: -0.6%

Quinton — Salem

2018 average: $4,686

Change: -0.6%

Holland — Hunterdon

2018 average: $7,620

Change: -0.8%

Pennington Borough — Mercer

2018 average: $12,999

Change: -0.8%

Clementon — Camden

2018 average: $5,127

Change: -0.9%

Hoboken — Hudson

2018 average: $8,235

Change: -0.9%

West Wildwood — Cape May

2018 average: $4,365

Change: -1.%

Brigantine — Atlantic

2018 average: $6,344

Change: -1.1%

Seaside Park — Ocean

2018 average: $7,645

Change: -1.4%

Peapack-Gladstone — Somerset

2018 average: $13,862

Change: -1.4%

Hope — Warren

2018 average: $7,428

Change: -1.5%

North Plainfield — Somerset

2018 average: $8,290

Change: -1.8%

Bedminster — Somerset

2018 average: $6,185

Change: -2.%

Penns Grove — Salem

2018 average: $4,271

Change: -2.3%

Franklin — Warren

2018 average: $9,024

Change: -2.3%

Ewing — Mercer

2018 average: $6,516

Change: -2.5%

Lake Como — Monmouth

2018 average: $6,282

Change: -2.7%

Westville — Gloucester

2018 average: $5,438

Change: -2.7%

Alpine — Bergen

2018 average: $21,327

Change: -2.8%

Barnegat Light — Ocean

2018 average: $6,745

Change: -2.9%

Branchville — Sussex

2018 average: $5,456

Change: -3.%

Egg Harbor City — Atlantic

2018 average: $6,219

Change: -3.%

East Rutherford — Bergen

2018 average: $6,362

Change: -3.1%

Shamong — Burlington

2018 average: $8,449

Change: -3.2%

White Township — Warren

2018 average: $5,344

Change: -3.8%

New Hanover — Burlington

2018 average: $4,459

Change: -5.3%

Logan — Gloucester

2018 average: $4,472

Change: -5.7%

Atlantic City — Atlantic

2018 average: $4,530

Change: -6.4%

Jersey City — Hudson

2018 average: $6,448

Change: -9.1%

Shrewsbury — Monmouth

2018 average: $4,169

Change: -9.2%

Washington Township — Burlington

2018 average: $3,439

Change: -12.9%

Loch Arbour — Monmouth

2018 average: $12,303

Change: -27.1%

Walpack — Sussex

2018 average: $450

Change: -64.7%

MAP: Compare your town

Scroll, zoom and click the map to see the average residential property tax bill for 2018 and how it compares to the previous year. Municipalities in RED saw increases; GREEN saw decreases or no change. If map is not working, click here.

