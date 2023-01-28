$50M renovation of Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City nearly done

Showboat Atlantic City has really changed over the last few years, and there are even better things to come.

Since purchasing Showboat in 2016, Bart Blatstein and Tower Investments, Inc. have done some incredible things with the hotel.

Inside there's Lucky Snake Arcade and an indoor go-kart track that features mini-Italian race cars.

Currently under construction outside the hotel is ISLAND Waterpark, Atlantic City's first indoor waterpark set to open this summer offering another family-friendly attraction to locals and vacationers.

Also underway, the final phase of a $50 million interior remodel to update Showboat's 800 hotel rooms, suites, the lobby, and other common areas.

The project is reportedly a TOTAL overhaul of hotel accommodations, according to Lisa Johnson Communications.

Rooms are being renovated with a coastal theme and will offer key-lock technology allowing hotel guests to open their room's door using their mobile device.

Showboat's lobby is expected to look brand-new, too. I can't wait to see what the hotel looks like after this reno is complete. It's such an exciting time for the north end of the Atlantic City Boardwalk, and Summer 2023 is beginning to look VERY promising.

Check back for more updates!

