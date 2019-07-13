5 ridiculous laws in New Jersey

We have a lot of laws here in the United States and right here in New Jersey. We hope you at home follow them and do your best to stay out of trouble, but what about some that are simply ridiculous?

There are a bunch that fit the ridiculous category here in the Garden State, but I thought let's keep it simple and highlight five that jumped right out.

It is against the law for a man to knit during fishing season! (Who needs a blanket in summer anyway?)

It is against the law to slurp your soup! (Strictly enforce this one!)

It is illegal for automobiles to pass a horse-drawn carriage on the street! (Good thing we don't live in Lancaster.)

It is illegal to wear a bulletproof vest while committing a murder! (Ummmm...)

It is illegal to delay or detain a homing pigeon! (Wash your hands!)