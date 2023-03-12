5 great family things to do right here in NJ

As the weather starts to warm, thoughts will be turning to getting out of the home. I've created a list of ideas for fun, family-friendly excursions all within driving distance.

Ok, admit it, did you ever expect this place to open? American Dream is huge. Among the choices you'll have is the indoor waterpark, indoor roller-coaster, ice-skating rink, aquarium and shopping- plenty of shopping. My advice for this trip would be to plan in advance. Have a gameplan before you go.

Do this trip on a sunny day, and you'll see some beautiful sights. It's a great place to get some awesome pictures of the New York skyline. In addition, you'll have great views of Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty. It's a great way to introduce a meaningful history lesson that our kids don't get in the classroom anymore. Pack a lunch and spend the day.

Closer to home, this is another awesome learning opportunity that the kids will love. Popcorn Park Refuge is home to over 200 animals. They take in animals that were abused, exploited, or physically unable to survive in the wild. These animals are guaranteed the opportunity to live out their lives in peace. You can mingle with, feed and learn about some extraordinary animals, while teaching the kids about compassion.

This is a great place to visit as a couple or family. If you grew up in Jersey, you surely remember all the arcades that lined the boardwalks. From skee ball to pinball, you can relive those days. The younger set will love the more contemporary video games. One great thing about Silverball, is that instead of pumping quarters in the machines, you pay one price. You can stay an hour, 4 hours or all day.

If you've never seen a professional hockey game, I highly recommend you catch a New Jersey Devils game. They play at the Prudential Center in Newark (also known as The Rock). There are a lot of places to eat before the game in revitalized Newark. The game itself is fast-paced and exciting. Here's a hint, the upper deck seating may be the best seating, as you get a full view of the ice. Although hockey has a reputation for fighting, those are rare. The crowds have a lot of kids and families. It's an exciting day out.

