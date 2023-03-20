4 years later, search continues for missing NJ woman

Kathleen Elkow of Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Hamilton Township Police Department
Nearly four years after her disappearance, the search continues for a missing woman from Mays Landing.

On March 28, 2019, then-85-year-old Kathleen Elkow, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at about 4 PM at her home on Weymouth Road between the Watering Hole and Mizpah Road.

Last seen wearing

  • Blue jeans
  • Tan sneakers
  • Red white and black checkered shirt
The area between Mizpah Road and Watering Hole Cafe in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps / TSM Illustration
The Hamilton Township Police Department says,

Multiple, extensive searches of the area were conducted by police, K9’s, aerial searches, water searches, bloodhounds, horse-mounted patrol, volunteers, etc., with negative results. The current whereabouts of Kathleen are still unknown.

Kathleen Elkow of Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Hamilton Township Police Department
They continue:

We continue to ask ALL residents of the Township of Hamilton if you have any information concerning Kathleen, please contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700 x 1, or dial 911.

