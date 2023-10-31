4 incidents of unwanted sexual contact reported near NJ campus

🚨 Four women were approached within a 20-minute period

🚨 The incidents took place near Rutgers University

🚨 Police believe the same man is responsible

NEW BRUNSWICK — One man is believed to be responsible for four incidents of groping near Rutgers University's College Avenue campus.

The incidents happened within a 20-minute period on Monday night.

Rutgers police said that in the first two cases, a male approached and groped a woman near the intersection of Bishop Place and College Avenue just after 9 p.m. and then another woman near Sicard and Stone streets.

The male was unsuccessful in his attempts to touch two more victims at the intersections of Bartlett and Sicard streets and Bartlett and Wyckoff streets.

Map shows locations of attempted sexual touchings near Rutgers campus in New Brunswick 10/30/23 Map shows locations of attempted sexual touchings near Rutgers campus in New Brunswick 10/30/23 (Canva) loading...

All victims connected to Rutgers

None of the women involved were injured. They are all "affiliated" with Rutgers, which means they could be either students or employees.

Rutgers police will be increasing their presence in the area.

The suspect in all four cases is described as a male appearing to be of South Asian descent, 30 to 40 years old and 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved white shirt and a beige baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call New Brunswick police at 732-745-5217.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

