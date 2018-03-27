4 arrested at Hazlet spa on prostitution charges

HAZLET — Four people have been charged with performing acts of prostitution at a Route 36 spa as part of an ongoing investigation.

The investigation by Hazlet Police into the New Look Spa began in January after Hazlet Police said they received several complaints about illegal acts taking place.

A 66-year-old East Brunswick man was the first arrested on charges of engaging in prostitution followed by two arrests on Feb. 27 of a 26-year-old Old Bridge man and a 46-year-old Keyport man.

The most recent arrest was that of an employee, Mei Shu Jin, a 47-year-old woman from Brooklyn.

Tax records show the property is owned by a company called Aravantinos Properties of Port Monmouth. The company is owned by Konstantinos and Rozalia Aravantinos of Sayreville.

A website for the spa touted new management and offered shiatsu/Swedish deep tissue and full body massages.

"Let our beautiful young masseuses relive your daily stress," the site says.

Police said they are attempting to revoke the spa's business license while the Monmouth County Board of Health is investigating potential health code violations.