NEWARK — Officials have recovered nearly 140 key fobs that were stolen from an auto dealership in Woodbridge.

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara on Tuesday announced the arrest of three individuals, including a juvenile, in connection with a stolen vehicle and the recovered key fobs. At least one of the defendants is allegedly linked to several vehicle thefts from 2021.

According to a social media post by the Department of Public Safety, authorities on Jan. 19 observed three males sleeping in a stolen Audi on the 100 block of Parker Street. One of the males, a 15-year-old, was in possession of the Audi's key fob, officials said.

The Audi had been reported stolen from Car Revolution in Woodbridge, along with 11 other vehicles.

Police also recovered two stolen vehicles nearby, and the 15-year-old was in possession of the key fobs to those vehicles. Police searched one of the vehicles, with consent from the owner, and located 139 key fobs.

The juvenile, from Newark, along with Newark residents Ahjhir Jones, 18, and Sharieff Copeland, 26, were arrested and face a charge of receiving stolen property.

According to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Jones is also linked to the theft of nine vehicles from GT Motors in Morristown. Investigators were able to pull a fingerprint from the scene, and it was a match for Jones, authorities said.

Jones was charged by officials in Morris County with conspiracy to commit theft; theft by unlawful taking; conspiracy to commit burglary; burglary; criminal mischief; and unlawful means of conveyance.

Sharieff Copeland, of Newark, is one of three individuals charged with receiving stolen property. (Essex County Department of Corrections)

